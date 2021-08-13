Community, law enforcement show respect for Hinds County Sheriff Lee Vance

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – People from across Mississippi made their way to Jackson on Friday to show respect for Hinds County Sheriff Lee Vance. Law enforcement and other community members traveled to Westhaven Memorial Funeral Home to honor the sheriff ahead of his funeral on Saturday at the Mississippi Coliseum.

The long-time law enforcement officer served the City of Jackson and Hinds County for more than three decades. He passed away at his home last week due to complications from COVID-19.

Some said they never met Sheriff Vance, but they still came out to show their respect for the work he has done in the community.

A local radio host that came to the visitation Friday morning said he’s still in shock about Vance’s passing.

“And the saddest part about it is my co-host Gloria asked him, ‘When you get over your symptoms and get over the coronavirus? Would you call us back and tell us how you fared out with it?’ Luck have it, he just never got over it, and I just had to pay my respects. He’s been on my show several times,” said Michael Thompson.

Visitation ends at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, and Vance’s funeral is set for Saturday, August 14 at 11:00 a.m.

For his final ride, Vance’s motorcade will leave the coliseum around 12:30 p.m. and head down I-55. It will stop at Josephine’s Kitchen, the restaurant owned by his family. From there, the motorcade will head to Johnson Cemetery for a private burial service.