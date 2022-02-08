JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The quality of life among several other issues was discussed Tuesday night at a town hall in Jackson.

“There are so many problems in our ward that we need to address,” said Rose Arnold, a neighbor.

“We are concerned about the water bills and the unsafe water we are concerned about the pot holes and crime,” she continued.

The search for a solution is underway leaving neighbors in Ward 5 to turn toward elected officials for answers.

“Primarily what we want to do is get input, and then provide them with neighborhood tools to save their streets and safe their neighborhoods,” said Ward 5 Councilman Vernon Hartley.

Some said they believe the meeting was a start to a brighter future.

“This is a start bringing our ward together to get better services for our elderly and our ward and get our streets straightened out. I am here for information on how to be on one accord for a change,” said Alfred Brown, a neighbor.

Councilman’s Hartley said he agrees with his community. He said the meeting was the first of a series focused on improving the quality of life in Ward 5.