Community members in McComb clean up after severe weather hit the city

There were lots of downed trees and power lines after a possible tornado in McComb.

Pat Butler said Thursday morning is one she would never forget. She believed she witnessed a pretty strong tornado, as she drove her normal route home.

Butler said “I didn’t hear the warning. I promise I didn’t. All of a sudden I could see a white cloud. I started screaming Jesus because on both sides of me I could see the trees falling like dominoes.”

Thankfully Pat was able to make it home safely. She said there was minimal damage on her property. Just up the road, Taylor Stringer wasn’t as lucky. He was at work when he heard disappointing news about his home.

Stringer said “I started getting pictures. Some of my neighbors said “Taylor it’s really bad. Get over here. Got here had to cut into the neighborhood because all the access roads were blocked. Got in and water was gushing into my house. And a big pine tree on it.”

No one was in Stringers home at the time. He said even with the damage, he’s fortunate about the help he received from his neighbors. He belived it wasn’t as bad as it could’ve been.

Stringer said “It could have been a lot worst. I am thankful it was just one tree, not two, three or four.

Trees and powerlines lay throughout several neighborhoods in the McComb area.

Entergy crews were trying to restore power to many parts of the city, while bracing for more severe weather this weekend.

At this point it has not been confirmed by the National Weather Service that a tornado actually hit the area last Thursday.

The National Weather Service of New Orleans said they had been so busy tending to severe weather they hadn’t had the chance to assess the damage in McComb.