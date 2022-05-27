JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Summer is quickly approaching. What better way to cool off than at the swimming pool?

Summer fun is in the works in South Jackson. A refurbished community swimming pool will open to the public Tuesday afternoon. State Representative Ronnie Crudup Jr. commented on the project.

“It’s summertime again. Kids are out of school. We want to make sure the kids have a fun and safe place to come and swim. Also, we want to teach swim lessons and other things for the community,” said Crudup.

Swim lessons for the entire week will be $30 and will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. Private group swims are from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at $3 each, with general admission also $3.

More than anything, Crudup hopes neighbors look at the pool as a positive activity for their community.

“There’s a lot of things. People can say that’s a negative in the community. This is one of the positive things we have here in South Jackson and in Jackson as a whole,” said Crudup.

Donations are welcome to ensure the pool can stay open all summer long. Click here to donate.