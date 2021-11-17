Community reacts to federal funding for Medgar Evers Blvd. improvements

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Twenty-million dollars will be used to help rebuild a historical neighborhood in Jackson. The funds from the U.S. Department of Transportation will be used to revitalize Medgar Evers Boulevard.

“It made me extremely excited. It made me also hopeful that the city will receive a message from the federal government,” said Anthony Moore with the Medgar Evers Community Association.

The announcement was made on Tuesday by U.S. Representative Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.).

“I am excited about it. You know, there were several hundred applications for this pot of money. And for the case to be made that the City of Jackson needs help, it resonated with a lot of people here in Washington,” said Thompson.

For one local businessman on Medgar Evers Boulevard, he said change is necessary for the community.

“Mr. Thompson was saying, as you saw with him, bringing that money down. These are the kinds of businesses that are going to be coming to Medgar Evers; businesses that want to do bossiness with people in the community,” said George McGee.

The project will reconstruct a 1.5-mile section of the area into a multimodal, complete street. Jackson City Councilman Kenneth Stokes said the project is a priority.

“They are taxpayers. They deserve to feel good and have a way to and from like citizens throughout this city. We shouldn’t have to dodge potholes,” said Stokes.