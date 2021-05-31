Community reacts to fire destroying McComb’s historic railroad depot

MCCOMB, Miss. (WJTV) – A historic building that’s been a staple in McComb for more than a century was destroyed in a fire on Sunday afternoon.

Jill Childress who is from McComb said this loss is crushing to the community.

“It’s horrible for the city to lose probably the most historic building we have, it’s a feeling of mourning, I didn’t realize how bad it would be until I walked up and saw it,” said Jill.

The fire started in the north end of the building where the museum office holds its archives. The fire destroyed the inside of the Amtrak waiting room.

Laura Olive said she was in shock when see got the news. She said she used to come here for field trips in middle school.

“I grew up here for 17 years, the McComb railroad department museum burning down is really tragic, very sad,” said Laura.

The museum director Ralph Price said they are devastated but are optimistic that they can rebuild.

“I want the public to know that we have every intention to rebuild our depot we just ask for the prayers and support going forward there’s a lot to sort out,” said Director Ralph Price.

An exact cause of the fire has not yet been released.