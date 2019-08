BIL0XI, Miss (WJTV) – People from across the Gulf Coast showed up to the Biloxi Police Department headquarters to remember Officer Robert McKeithen.

He was shot multiple times at point blank range while standing outside his cruiser in the parking lot.

So many people brought gifts, flowers, and mementos in homage to the veteran officer.

There will be a vigil at 6 p.m. WJTV 12’s Justin Devonn has been following the tragic situation and will have more online and during our later broadcasts.