LEXINGTON, Miss. (WJTV) – The United States Department of Justice (DOJ) has awarded $976,579 to Community Students Learning Center (CSLC).

The award was granted as part of the Bureau of Justice Assistance (BJA) STOP School Violence Program.

The Center will use the funds to reduce risk factors and increase positive factors to prevent school violence with training for local law enforcement officers, school staff, family, service providers, partners and youth-serving professionals in Holmes County.