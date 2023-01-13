VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The Vicksburg Board of Mayor and Aldermen is one step closer to building a new animal shelter for the city.

The Vicksburg Post reported a bid was awarded to Fordice Construction Co. of Vicksburg. The company had the lowest bid at $1,263,700. It includes $10,800 to install light in the shelter’s parking lot.

Other bidders included Timbos Construction Inc. of Cleveland for $1,370,760, J. E. Stevens Construction Group of Jackson for $1,416,100, and Benchmark Construction of Jackson for $1,456,300.

The city’s current shelter is on Old Mill Road adjacent to the Vicksburg Fire Department’s training center in the Kinds community. The shelter is more than 50 years old and sits in a flood zone, which has caused issues for the shelter in the past.

According to the newspaper, the news shelter will be located at 4845 U.S. 61 South.