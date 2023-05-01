MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Officials with Clark Beverage Group, which distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, announced a $100 million expansion in Madison County.

The expansion, which will add 30 new jobs, involved the addition of new sales and distribution facility, as well as the acquisition of more equipment.

“This $100 million investment and expansion into the Madison County Mega Site represents Clark Beverage Group’s commitment to our employees and their families for growth, as well as our strong relationship with our consumers and communities which we serve every day in Mississippi,” said Ken Skutnik, Clark Beverage Group Chief Operating Officer.

The Mississippi Development Authority (MDA) is providing assistance in support of the project through the Mississippi Flexible Tax Incentive, or MFLEX. Madison County also is assisting with the project.

“Madison County welcomes Clark Beverage Group to our growing industrial base and is excited they have chosen the Madison Mega Site for their state-of-the-art facility,” stated Madison County Board of Supervisors President Gerald Steen

Clark Beverage Group employs about 950 people across the five states and operates five locations in Mississippi.

The new facility is expected to be complete in the first quarter of 2025.