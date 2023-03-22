RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – A Mississippi company is working on a mixed-use development in Ridgeland with a world-renowned golf entertainment center.

According to the PraCon Global Investment Group, the golf entertainment center will serve as anchor of Prado Vista at Ridgeland. This will be a 77-acre mixed-use development that will also include a national grocery store, two high-end hotels, more than 100,000 square feet of office, retail and restaurant space, an entertainment venue, 228 homes for sale, and a river walk.

The site, located off Interstate 55 in Ridgeland at Colony Park Boulevard and Sunnybrook Road, is currently zoned residential. To move forward, officials said the project must first win approval from the City of Ridgeland to obtain the overlay district designation.

Officials said the group is in the process of applying to create an overlay district.

“We understand there has been opposition to mixed-use developments in the past. The biggest

difference between our development and previously proposed developments is that we will add

rooftops for sale and not for rent. A top notch golf entertainment center will serve as an anchor,

along with a highly sought after national grocery store that has a dedicated following, and a

large national entertainment venue. This development will change the entertainment landscape

for the region,” said Gabriel Prado, CEO and President of PraCon Global Investment Group.