WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Warren County Board of Supervisors hired a Mississippi-based company to support its with negotiations with design, build and maintenance partners for the county’s new jail.

The Vicksburg Post reported the board hired Integrated Project Solutions as an owner’s representative for contracting. The company will help to ensure the county builds a jail that’s cost-effective and efficient.

The county’s current jail was built in 1907. Supervisors said its infrastructure is aging, and some areas are inoperable. The new jail will be built on 42 acres off Highway 80, east of Highway 27 and 61 North.

According to the newspaper, the board will begin the design phase of the new jail following selection and contracting with architectural and engineering firms.