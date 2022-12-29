JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – A man was arrested in connection to an armed robbery that happened on Lawrence Road in Jackson on Wednesday, December 28.

Officials with the (JPD) said officers responded to the 200 block of the road around 1:40 p.m. Upon arrival, crew workers said that they were held at gunpoint by three men who were wearing all black and armed with assault rifles.

During the robbery, JPD officials said shots were exchanged and the suspects ran and jumped in a company truck. Shortly after, the suspects crashed into another company truck. They then exited the vehicle and ran away.

JPD officials said Byron McBride was arrested at a nearby abandoned house and transported by ambulance to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) to be treated for his gunshot wounds.

He was taken into custody after he was treated at the hospital. McBride was given bond on all charges for $525,000.

Anyone with information about the incident can call Crime Stoppers at (601)-355-8477. All information will remain anonymous.