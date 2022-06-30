RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Work on a Highland Colony Parkway project in Ridgeland has been postponed following concerns from neighbors.

The Northside Sun reported Mattiace Properties proposed a 60,000-square-foot commercial retail and restaurant space with up to 280 residential units in a mixed used building. The proposal was first presented to the city’s planning and zoning board during an April 21 meeting.

Neighbors reportedly took issue with the possibility of apartments being built. One neighbor said he was told there would be over 500 units constructed, which in his opinion would lead to a reduction in the city’s homeownership rate.

Ridgeland Mayor Gene McGee said Phillip Huskey, a Madison County School Board member, commented that children who live in existing apartments don’t perform as well in school.

Other neighbors were also reportedly worried about crime.

According to the newspaper, the decision to move forward with the project is up to the mayor and board of aldermen. After two previous extensions were granted, the mayor and board will vote on the matter on July 19.