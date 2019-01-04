Congress works to end shutdown Video

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJTV) - For the second time this week, Congressional leaders left the White House without a deal to reopen parts of the federal government.

Nikole Killion is on Capitol Hill with more.

Democrats emerged from their second meeting with President Trump this week, calling it a 'sometimes contentious conversation'.

"We told the President we needed the government opened. He resisted, in fact he said he'd keep the government closed for a very long period of time, months or every years."

As the Democrats spoke, Senate majority leader, Mitch McConnell quietly left. Just a few minutes later, the President addressed the media in the Rose Garden.

Major Garrett Question: "The shutdown could go on for months or even a year or longer, did you say that and that's your..." Pres. Trump: "I did. I did. I did say that. Absolutely I did. I don't think it will, but I am prepared."

"It's the 14th day of the partial government shutdown and the big issue remains funding for a border wall. About 800,000 federal workers are not getting paid. House Democrats passed two bills last night t reopen the government, measures that were also passed by the GOP-controlled Senate in the previous Congress. Leader McConnell has said the Senate would not consider those bills because they do not fulfill the President's border funding request. Yet, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and President Trump both offered glimmers of hope for common ground."

"Better understanding of each other's position? When you eliminate some possibilities? If that's a judgment, then that's--we made some progress."

Trump administration officials and congressional leaders are expected to continue negotiations over the weekend.



