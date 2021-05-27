Congressman calls on Department of Homeland Security to investigate conditions at Adams County Detention Center

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, U.S. Homeland Security Committee Chairman and U.S. Representative Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) called for Department of Homeland Security to investigate alleged violations of ICE’s COVID-19 coronavirus response at the Adams County Detention Center in Natchez.
According to Chairman Thompson, allegations include staff failing to provide detainees with consistent access to soap and disinfecting supplies, some have been grouped together in close quarters and guards are refusing to wear face masks.
“ICE has a responsibility to protect the health, safety and rights of detained immigrants while adhering to the agency’s requirements,” said Chairman Thompson.
The full letter is below: