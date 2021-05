Congressman calls on Department of Homeland Security to investigate conditions at Adams County Detention Center

FILE – In this Sept. 17, 2020 file photo, Committee Chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., speaks during a House Committee on Homeland Security hearing on ‘worldwide threats to the homeland’, on Capitol Hill Washington. Thompson has sued former President Donald Trump, alleging Trump incited the deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. The lawsuit in Washington’s federal court alleges the Republican former president conspired with members of far-right extremist groups to prevent the Senate from certifying the results of the presidential election he lost to Joe Biden. The suit also names as defendants Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani and groups including the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers, both of which had members alleged to have taken part in the siege.(John McDonnell/The Washington Post via AP, Pool)

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, U.S. Homeland Security Committee Chairman and U.S. Representative Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) called for Department of Homeland Security to investigate alleged violations of ICE’s COVID-19 coronavirus response at the Adams County Detention Center in Natchez.

According to Chairman Thompson, allegations include staff failing to provide detainees with consistent access to soap and disinfecting supplies, some have been grouped together in close quarters and guards are refusing to wear face masks.

“ICE has a responsibility to protect the health, safety and rights of detained immigrants while adhering to the agency’s requirements,” said Chairman Thompson.

The full letter is below: