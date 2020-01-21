Digital First: Congressman Guest announces Congressional App Challenge winner

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – Today, Congressman Michael Guest announced that Chad Bynum was selected by a panel of professionals in the technology industry and Congressional App Challenge organization staff as the 2019 winner for the Third Congressional District.

Bynum is an eighth-grade student at Brandon Middle School.

“Congratulations to Chad. I know he will represent the Third District of Mississippi well as he presents his app in the national competition,” Guest said. “I was impressed with the number of creative submissions and great participation we had this year. Our District is blessed to have parents, guardians, teachers, administrators, and many others that help make unique opportunities like the Congressional App Challenge possible for our children.”