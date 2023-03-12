JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Connect the Dots Foundation is celebrating women who tell stories as part of Women’s History Month. Among them is 12 News’ very own Melanie Christopher.

Christopher has been a member of the WJTV family since 1982. She’s won multiple Associated Press awards throughout her career. She’s a mother, health advocate, animal lover and a staple in the community. 12 News’ Walt Grayson also emceed the event.

“Just really so special. The Connecting the Dots Foundation is such a great organization and then to be honored by my colleague and the fact that it’s Women’s History Month. It’s women who tell your stories, our stories, we women who tell our stories. That just resonates with all of us because that’s what we do,” said Christopher.

“Melanie is very deserving of this as she’s a hard worker. She’s very conscientious in what she does. She deeply loves this community, deeply respects the people here. I don’t think she’s ever met anybody she didn’t like,” said Grayson.

“We have children who are watching every day that need role models. These ladies we’ve honored tonight are great role models. That is very significant with our young people, to have role models,” said Dr. Marilyn Johnson-Luckett, founder and CEO of the foundation.

The foundation also awarded $1,000 scholarships to several local college students.