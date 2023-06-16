JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A groundbreaking ceremony was held on Friday to kickoff the construction for the new phase of the Museum Trail.

The Waterworks Connector connects the LeFleur Museum District to Belhaven and Downtown Jackson through a new multi-use trail.

“We’ve been working to make this trail a reality for more than a decade, and to see it finally happening is unreal,” said David Pharr, Jackson Heart Foundation board member. “We’ve enjoyed seeing so many people use the first phase of the trail to go back and forth between Belhaven and Downtown Jackson over the last two and a half years, but having that portion connect to the LeFleur Museum District through this new Waterworks Connector makes it feel like this trail really is starting to unify Jackson in an accessible way.”

The Museum Trail is Jackson’s first multi-use trail system that is located in the heart of the city. Phase 1 of the trail was completed in late 2020 and stretches from Laurel Street to the entrance of the Mississippi Farmers market on Jefferson Street.

The Museum Trail provides access to four museums and three parks: The Mississippi History Museum, Mississippi Civil Rights Museum, Mississippi Children’s Museum, Mississippi Museum of Natural Science, Belhaven Heights Park, Laurel Street Park, and LeFleur’s Bluff State Park.

“This new section is a huge step and critical to the overall development of the trail,” said Clay Hays, Jackson Heart Foundation board member. “We’ve seen these trails have major impacts on cities across the country. Not only do they make it easier for people to bike, walk, or jog through the city, but they create opportunities for amenities like parks, public art, and positive experiences for people who live here as well as guests visiting our city. This connector is a huge step, and we are thrilled its construction is finally underway.”