Construction of Fondren apartment buildings on hold pending approval

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A proposal to construct an apartment building on the Duling School property in Fondren will not be on the agenda when the Mississippi Department of Archives and History (MDAH) Board of Trustees meets on Friday, January 21.

“MDAH has not received any additional information from the developers or lead federal agency associated with the project that would allow us to make a recommendation to the Board of Trustees on January 21,” said Barry White, director of the Historic Preservation Division of MDAH.

According to the Northside Sun, developers Andrew Mattiace and Mike Peters plan to convert the top floors in Fondren Place from office space into luxury apartments. They also plan to build a new structure.

The Fondren Place apartments are expected to be ready for occupancy in late 2022.