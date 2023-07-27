MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Construction is underway at Germantown High School as students prepare to return to class next week.

School leaders said crews are working to build new classrooms and a performing arts center.

Some are wondering how this could affect parking as the first day of school approaches. Principal Cody Zumbro said it shouldn’t be a problem.

“You know, at Germantown High School, our students come first, so we have a plan to address student parking. Our teachers are going to adjust around that. So, we’ve got a plan for our teachers as well as our students, but our students come first. So, we want to be sure that they have an opportunity and a space to park when they come to school each day,” he said.

Zumbro said the student drop-off line will enter campus off of Calhoun Station Parkway, just like previous years. Students will be dropped off at the school’s front door.

Student drivers will enter from Church Road behind campus near the football field.

The administration asked for patience, because plans could be altered in the future.