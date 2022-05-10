JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Construction is underway on the gates at five locations in the Eastover neighborhood, according to the Northside Sun.

Dana F. Robertson, executive director of the Greater Eastover Neighborhood Foundation, said the completion of the gates is expected to be done in a few weeks.

Public access gates, which will open to drivers, are being installed at:

Eastover Drive at Ridgewood Road

Eastbourne Place at Ridgewood Road

Lake Circle between Restbrook Place and Rhymes Place

Douglass Drive between Ridgewood and Lake Circle

Quail Run Road at East Manor Drive

The Greater Eastover Neighborhood Foundation is paying for the installation and maintenance of each gate as is required by the city ordinance.