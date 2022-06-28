MORTON, Miss. (WJTV) – TEC, a leading provider of fiber internet to rural communities across the Southeast, has broken ground on construction that will extend broadband access to the Morton community.

Once completed, the project will provide highspeed internet, phone, and security options to this unserved and underserved area of Scott County.

“This is great news for our area and I’m so appreciative of TEC,” said District 75 Rep. Tom Miles of the Mississippi House of Representatives. “Access to high-quality broadband is one of the biggest economic issues and quality of life issues for any community. For our community and county to grow, we have to continue to work on all levels of government to make sure that we get connected across our county.

“Greater broadband access helps drive growth in rural areas by providing folks with dependable connections to businesses, schools, and healthcare,” said Joey Garner, Executive Vice President of TEC. “High-speed internet access is vital to take advantage of online services that are essential in today’s world. TEC is committed to bringing this access to the communities we serve.”

With Fast Fiber Internet from TEC, residents will be able to work-from-home opportunities, digital learning, appointments with physicians via telemedicine, and online video streaming services.