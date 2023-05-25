HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Construction work is underway on a new Hinds County Detention Center.

The Hinds County Sheriff’s Office shared pictures on the department’s Facebook page that showed crews clearing out 35 acres in order to build the new jail in Jackson.

In March 2022, Hinds County leaders announced the new jail would be located on West McDowell Road next to the Henley-Young Juvenile Justice Center. The facility would house 600 to 700 beds.

Hinds County Supervisor Credell Calhoun said starting off, the new jail would cost $60 million.

According to Calhoun, detainees would be transported from the Hinds County Detention Center in Raymond to the new facility as sections of the new jail are completed.

The new facility would not be under the consent decree.