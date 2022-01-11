Construction worker dies after found buried in dirt on Livingston Road

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson emergency crews responded to a report on Tuesday night that someone was buried in dirt at the intersection of Stonewall and Livingston Road.

The Jackson Fire Department responded to the call around 6:00 p.m., which was thought to be a rescue effort. After hours of attempting to rescue, it was determined the construction worker died when dirt collapsed burying him under 20 feet of debris.

The Hinds County coroner identified the victim as Matthew Miller, 33.

Other workers were present when the dirt collapsed, but they were able to escape unharmed, according to Jackson Division Fire Chief Cleotha Sanders.

The Jackson Police Department will be investigating this incident to determine what led to Miller’s death.