RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A construction worker died after falling at a Rankin County school.

The Rankin County coroner said the incident happened at East Rankin Academy on Wednesday, March 8. The victim was identified as 36-year-old Timothy Brister, who worked for Venture South Construction.

The coroner said the incident is under investigation. School officials didn’t release a statement, but they did send their condolences to Brister’s family and crew.