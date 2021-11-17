Continental Tire offers apprenticeship opportunities to Clinton students

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Continental Tire partnered with Hinds Community College to visit sophomores at Clinton High School (CHS) for National Apprenticeship Week to talk about career and educational opportunities.

Continental Tire offers CHS students an apprenticeship opportunity and dual-enrollment manufacturing classes.

“This is a great opportunity for CHS students,” Clinton’s Career and Technical Education Director Dr. Bill Hardin said. “The prospect of getting an education while building a career has never been more evident than what Continental Tire and Hinds Community College are offering. We are excited to see where this relationship leads.”

Richard Kostal, Human Relations Manager with Continental Tire, spoke to sophomores at Clinton High School about dual enrollment and apprenticeship opportunities available to CHS students through Hinds Community College and Continental Tire on Tuesday, November 16. (Courtesy: Clinton Public School District)

Marty Stuart, Lead Engineer with Continental Tire, speaks to sophomores at Clinton High School on Tuesday, November 16. (Courtesy: Clinton Public School District)

David Butler, Maintenance Technician, speaks to sophomores at Clinton High School about his role at Continental Tire on Tuesday, November 16. (Courtesy: Clinton Public School District)

From left to right: Marty Stuart, Engineer; David Butler, Maintenance Technician; and Quatarius Harris, Maintenance Apprentice. (Courtesy: Clinton Public School District)

Quatarius Harris, Maintenance Apprentice with Continental Tire, speaks to sophomores at Clinton High School about the benefits of apprenticeship through Hinds and Continental Tire on Tuesday, November 16. (Courtesy: Clinton Public School District)

“Today’s presentation exposed students to a world-class company providing incredible career opportunities. The Hinds team looks to continuing our collaboration to offer Clinton High School students dual credit Electric-Mechanical Technology classes that can lead to the Production Technician and Mechatronics Level 1 Registered Apprenticeship programs at Continental Tire,” said Josh Bower, Dean of Agriculture and Transportation.