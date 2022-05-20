LINCOLN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Four Lincoln County Jail inmates were taken to an emergency room after consuming contraband on Friday, May 20.

The Daily Leader reported the inmates were taken to the emergency room after they passed out. Chief Deputy Johnny Hall Jr. said the inmates had consumed a contraband substance.

He said they were taken to King’s Daughters Medical Center. By 2:00 p.m., they were all awake and talking.

According to the newspaper, the inmates will return to the jail Friday. The incident is under investigation.