Contractors working on McDowell bridge up-and-quit!

Jackson city engineer blames fiasco on "utility conflict"

By:

Posted: Jun 18, 2019 12:22 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 18, 2019 04:21 PM CDT

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - A Jackson city engineer says contractors who were recently working on the McDowell bridge quit, because of "utility conflicts."


That contract was terminated in February, according to city officials.


People living in the neighborhood say they have to drive out too far to detour around the closed area.

They also say the matter is affecting business and everyday-life.

Officials say a new contractor should be back on site by July.

Check back with WJTV as this story progresses.
 

