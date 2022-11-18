YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, a Yazoo County drug dealer convicted in 2021 lost his recent appeal in the Mississippi Supreme Court.

The Yazoo Herald reported that Robert Fisher was convicted and sentenced for several drug possession and trafficking charges in April 2021. Investigators said 31 kilograms of marijuana were found inside a local storage unit he was renting.

According to authorities, an assortment of controlled substances and several firearms were also found inside of Fisher’s Yazoo City home. Fisher was sentenced to two consecutive 25-year terms without the probation or parole.

Fisher appealed those convictions and his sentence, claiming that his right to testify was violated, that officers unlawfully searched the storage unit. His appeal was denied by the court.