Cool Schools: Nora Davis Magnet School Video

LAUREL, Miss. (WJTV) - Principal Kianna Pendleton is on a mission to reward her 3rd through 5th graders with bicycles. But she needs the help of the community.

"Our goal is to reward all of our scholars who reach their proficiency and/or growth benchmarks according to their state MAAP assessment," Pendleton said.

The teachers at Nora Davis Magnet School in Laurel have been going above and beyond to prepare students.

When test results come back in June, they'll present the bikes to the students who meet the benchmark. According to Pendleton, data shows that will be about 54% of the school’s 3rd through 5th graders, or 96-100 students.

So far, the school has received about 35 donations from local businesses, community leaders and churches.

That means they need about 60 more bicycles.

If you would like to help, call the front office at Nora Davis Magnet School at 601-428-7782.