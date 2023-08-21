CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Red Brick Roads Music and Arts Festival will return to Clinton this weekend, and officials want to make sure you stay safe in the heat.

Leaders announced the municipal room, located inside the Clinton Police Department, will be open with AC for anyone who needs to escape the heat of the day.

The VIP lounge has been moved inside for anyone with a VIP ticket. Organizers will also add multiple misting fans to cool off festival goers.

The event will be held Friday, August 25 and Saturday, August 26 in Olde Towne Clinton.

Organizers announced that Flow Tribe, an American funk rock band based in New Orleans, Louisiana, will headline the festival on Saturday evening. Nashville-based artist Jervis Campbell will be the headliner for opening night.

Attendees will be able to enjoy live music, good, crafts, and art vendors. There will also be a wide selection of craft beer.

Visit the official festival website for more information and to purchase tickets.