COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Copiah County deputies are investigating after a couple was found deceased inside their home.

Copiah County Sheriff Byron Swilley said the sheriff’s department was asked by a family member to do a welfare check at the home on Highway 51 on Friday, July 28.

When deputies arrived, they found a husband and wife deceased. The sheriff said they do not know how long they were deceased. The husband and wife have not been identified.

Swilley said the case is a death investigation. He did not release any additional details.