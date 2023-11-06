COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Copiah County deputies arrested a man for allegedly killing his brother.

The incident happened on Saturday, November 4 just after 12:00 p.m. on South Harmony Road near Hazlehurst.

Investigators said deputies discovered the body of Milton Jones, 59, who apparently died from a single gunshot wound.

Deputies arrested Jones’ brother, 63-year-old Clyde Jones, at the scene. Investigators said the shooting appears to have stemmed from a family dispute.

Clyde Jones (Courtesy: Copiah County Sheriff’s Office)

Clyde Jones is being held at the Copiah County Detention Center without bond.