COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Copiah County deputies are searching for an armed robbery suspect.

Investigators said Lavarius Gerod Bland, 31, stole a vehicle around 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 8.

Bland is 6’1″ tall and weighs 170 to 180 pounds. Anyone with information on his whereabouts can contact the Copiah County Sheriff’s Office at 601-894-3011.