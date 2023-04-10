COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Copiah County deputies are working to find a missing 13-year-old girl.

According to investigators, Zaniyah Terrell was last seen by family members on Saturday, April 8 at 11:30 p.m.

Terrell is described as 5’4″ tall and weighs 198 pounds. She was last seen wearing a yellow pajama suite and a red hoodie, according to deputies.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Terrell can contact the Copiah County Sheriff’s Office at 601-894-3011 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).