COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Copiah County deputies are working to find a missing 61-year-old man.

Investigators said George Earl Kelly was last seen wearing a tan colored jacket, blue jeans and white shoes.

Family members said he has a medical condition that may affect his judgment.

According to deputies, Kelly is from the Georgetown area but may have traveled to Jackson driving a tan colored Chevrolet Silverado bearing the license plate CF10458.

George Earl Kelly (Courtesy: Copiah Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Anyone with information on his whereabouts can contact the Copiah County Sheriff’s Office at 601-894-3011.