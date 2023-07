HAZLEHURST, Miss. (WJTV) – Copiah County deputies are searching for a missing 50-year-old man.

Investigators said Michael Templeton, of Hazlehurst, was reported missing by his family. He was last seen on Friday, July 28.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts can contact the Copiah County Sheriff’s Office at 601-892-2023 or 601-894-3011.