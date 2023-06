COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Copiah County deputies are working to find a missing woman.

Investigators said Mary Lina-Ann Hogan was reported missing by her family members on Saturday, June 17. She was last seen walking near Hazlehurst.

Hogan was wearing a blue shirt, yellow skirt and a black bonnet.

Family members said Hogan suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment.

Anyone who knows her whereabouts can call the Copiah County Sheriff’s Office at 601-894-3011.