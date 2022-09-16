COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Copiah County neighbors warned neighbors about a text scam that sends messages that appear to be from the United States Postal Service (USPS).

According to investigators, the text message stated that there is a problem with your delivery address. The link will then take you to a site that also appears to be the UPSPS website and asks for credit card information for a fee to have your package delivered.

The USPS will never operate in this manner. Deputies said you should be aware and do not click on any links or share any information.