COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A driver has died after a three-vehicle crash in Copiah County.

The crash happened just before 5:00 p.m. on Interstate 55 southbound near the 63-mile marker in Copiah County on Monday, June 19.

According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP), a 2003 Toyota Tacoma was traveling on I-55 and collided with a 2022 Peterbilt and continued traveling south and collided with a 2019 Ford Cattle Trailer.

The drivers of the Peterbilt and Ford were not injured, according to MHP.

Troopers said the driver of the Toyota Tacoma, 34-year-old Sergio Sandoval, of Hazlehurst, lost control and overturned. They said Sandoval was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene.

This crash remains under investigation by MHP.