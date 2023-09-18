COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Copiah County deputies arrested a man accused of killing his brother during an argument over a cell phone charger.

The shooting happened on Sunday, September 17 at 6:30 p.m. on Sardis Road.

Investigators said the suspect, 21-year-old Larry Thrasher, was arrested near the scene. The victim, 25-year-old Kawalarius Thrasher, was taken to the Copiah County Medical Center but died due to multiple gunshot wounds.

According to witnesses, the brothers were arguing over a cell phone charger before the shooting.

Larry Thrasher is being held in the Copiah County Jail and has not been given a bond.