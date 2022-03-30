CRYSTAL SPRINGS, Miss. (WJTV) – The Copiah County School District will host a career fair on Friday, April 1.

The event will be from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Crystal Springs High School, located at 201 Newton Street.

Leaders said the district is looking to fill 17 certified positions, and as the year goes on, more could become available. The district is looking for teachers certified in English, Math, Science, and Special Education.

There is a position available at each school from K to high school.