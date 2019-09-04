Corinthian “Cory” Romez Lofton wanted by Clinton PD: Grand larceny and auto burglary

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV)- Clinton Police Department needs help from the public locating a suspected wanted in a grand larceny and auto burglary case.

On July 30, two suspects stole a trailer, a golf cart, and a 4-wheeler from a school campus in Clinton, Mississippi. The investigation yielded the identity of the two suspects responsible for the crime.

Clinton police arrested 22-year-old Andrew Beach on August 3 and he is currently being held at the Raymond Detention Center.

Authorities are on working to find the second suspect 21-year-old Corinthian “Cory” Romez Lofton.

Should anyone know the whereabouts of Corinthian “Cory” Romez Lofton, contact the Clinton Police Department at 601-924-5252 or Central MS Crimestoppers at 601-355-8477 or visit the website.

Your anonymous tip could earn you up to $2,500.