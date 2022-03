JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Corner Market location in Fondren will be closed for approximately two weeks due to renovations.

New additions to the store will include a sushi bar, deli hot bar, bakery cases, salad bar, grab-and-go case and new meat and seafood cases.

Shoppers can still visit other store locations on Northside Drive and Fortification Street while the Fondren store is remodeled.