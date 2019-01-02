Local News

Coroner: Human remains found in DeSoto National Forest

The Investigation Continues

GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) - A Mississippi coroner says human remains have been found in a national forest, and the state crime lab has been contacted.
  
Harrison County Coroner Gary Hargrove tells WLOX-TV that the remains were found Christmas Day in the DeSoto National Forest. Hargrove says he took them in custody Dec. 26, and the county sheriff's office is investigating.
  
He did not release identification or any other information.
  
The DeSoto National Forest covers 810 square miles (2,100 square kilometers) in 10 southern Mississippi counties. It is headquartered in the Forrest County community of Brooklyn.
