JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The cost of a project to reconstruct North State Street from Hartfield Street to Sheppard Road is $2.23 million less than initially expected.

The Northside Sun reported a section of reusable base materials was discovered near Triangle Drive. Crews were able to treat the material for reuse instead of having to dig it out, haul it off and bring in new material.

The newspaper reported that the reusable base materials saved $2.23 million, making the total project cost $17.39 million.