JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Councilman Kenneth Stokes said the city needs to make it a priority to deal with multiple complaints about the new water meters and surging water bills.

The city is in the transition process of taking out old water meters and installing new meters that are suppose to give more accurate readings. However, many Jacksonians have complained about surging water bills possibly due to having two water meters on their property.

Jackson leaders announced that all meters will be replaced by summer or fall of 2023, but Stokes said he is still concerned that Jacksonians will still get billed incorrectly.

“I know the timeframe now, but I’m still concerned about whether or not the analysis that took place or seems would take place,” said Stokes.

The city has replaced more than 13,000 water meters. City representative Louis Wright said the new waters should be operating properly, but crews are still manually checking the meters to ensure they are working properly.