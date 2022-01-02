Councilman Grizzell calls for state help after stray bullets hit two seniors’ homes in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Councilman Brian Grizzell is calling on state legislature for help after two stray bullets hit the homes of two senior neighbors.
Grizzell said one woman was almost shot by a stray bullet on Friday, December 31 when she was leaving a bathroom in her home. Another woman told him a bullet landed on her front door on Saturday, January 1.
He reminds neighbors that shooting bullets in the city carries misdemeanors and life-threatening consequences.
“No one deserves to live like this. No one deserves to sit in their own home and be afraid of a bullet coming in and striking them, or killing them. No one,” said Grizzell.
He continued that he hopes state legislature will grant the city crime-stopping technologies and that the Council will push for stiffer shooting consequences.