Councilman Grizzell calls for state help after stray bullets hit two seniors’ homes in Jackson

Councilman Grizzell calls for state help after stray bullets hit two seniors’ homes in Jackson, (Courtesy: Councilman Brian Grizzell).

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Councilman Brian Grizzell is calling on state legislature for help after two stray bullets hit the homes of two senior neighbors.

Grizzell said one woman was almost shot by a stray bullet on Friday, December 31 when she was leaving a bathroom in her home. Another woman told him a bullet landed on her front door on Saturday, January 1.

He reminds neighbors that shooting bullets in the city carries misdemeanors and life-threatening consequences.

“No one deserves to live like this. No one deserves to sit in their own home and be afraid of a bullet coming in and striking them, or killing them. No one,” said Grizzell.

He continued that he hopes state legislature will grant the city crime-stopping technologies and that the Council will push for stiffer shooting consequences.

