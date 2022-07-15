JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- The latest update in the controversy surrounding who will collect trash in Jackson may end up costing the city over $1.6 million.

Richard’s Disposal filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court seeking over $1.6 million from the City of Jackson. Attorneys for Richard’s Disposal are claiming they have been providing services, but have not been paid.

One councilman said he thinks the city council should have handled the entire situation.

“I first felt disgusted. I think it’s one of those situations where so many people have said I told you so, that’s why it was always in the best interest of the City of Jackson that the city council handled this whole situation from A to Z,” said Councilman Kenneth Stokes of Ward 3.

Richard’s Disposal began collecting garbage in April when Mayor Lumumba signed an emergency contract allowing them to do so.

The Jackson City Council sent a cease-and-desist letter the same day Richard’s Disposal began trash collection, warning them they will not be paid for their work.

Attorneys representing Richard’s Disposal said that the contract Mayor Lumumba signed in February is a valid contract that allows for they to be compensated.